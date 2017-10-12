Recall: Outlet converters sold at Home Depot pose shock and fire risk

Outlet converters sold at Home Depot stores throughout the country and online are being recalled after one person reported getting shocked.

About 42,000 units of commercial electric 15-amp triplex outlet converters, or taps, are being recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold between February and July of 2017 for about $5 apiece.

Home Depot is offering refunds to anyone who has these white plastic converters.

The model number on the affected converters is “LA-05” and the UPC is “818897010121”. You can find the model number printed on the mold on the prong-side. The UPC number is printed on a sticker on top of the converter near the UL listing.

The outlet taps are 1.7 in. tall x 1.3 in. wide x 1.69 in. deep. On the front facing outlet, neutral and line (power socket) sizes are reversed.

Anyone who has these converters “should immediately stop using” them and contact Home Depot for your refund. You can call Home Depot at 877-527-0313 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also get information on Home Depot’s website — click here.