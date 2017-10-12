QC blood center looks for universal donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is looking for type O negative donors, also known as universal donors.

The center recently sent blood down to other blood centers in preparation for Hurricane Nate.

Because of the donations, the centers own supply has dropped and they're asking people to help rebuild their supply.

"Donors of all blood types will be hearing from us certainly, but those o donors we love to see them especially because then that's a product that can be used with patients of every other blood group," says Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood center.

After partnering up with multiple blood centers in Illinois, together they've donated more than 7 thousand units of blood to hurricane affected areas.

On Thursday October 19th, WQAD will be hosting a "Breakfast with..." the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

We’re going to talk to leaders at the MVRBC about why this time of year is the best time to donate blood, why it’s so important to our community and communities across the country, and walk you through the process in case you’ve never donated before.

Any questions you have for them you can submit here.