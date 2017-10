Halloween is fast approaching, and some Quad Citians have already welcomed the season at their homes.

We’re looking for the most Halloween-spirited yards in the Quad Cities. Send us a photo and we could come take a live tour on Good Morning Quad Cities during the week of Halloween!

You can submit your photo here, or email videos to “news@wqad.com” Attn: GMQC Halloween Decorations

