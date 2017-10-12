Multiple crashes caused by unsafe driving conditions close Illinois Route 41 near Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — Illinois Route 41 is closed in both directions in the Galesburg area.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, multiple large vehicles, including a semi, a heavy-duty tow and a fire truck, have been jack knifed or rolled in the area. This happened Thursday, October 12th around 1:20 p.m.

Police say construction work on IL Rte. 41 between Galesburg and Abingdon “has caused unsafe driving conditions…” The road is going to stay closed until the conditions are corrected.

Drivers are advised to find different routes. There is no word on what time the roadway may reopen to traffic.

As of 1:20 p.m., the Illinois State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois Department of Transportation are on scene.

