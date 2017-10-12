× Police: Knife-wielding man runs off after victim with concealed carry grabs firearm

MOLINE, Illinois — Police say that a woman with a concealed carry firearm was able to defend herself after a man armed with a knife forced himself into her car.

It happened in the 4500 block of 7th Street when a man armed with a knife forced his way into a woman’s car, according to a statement from Detective Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department. This was Sunday, October 8th, near SouthPark Mall.

During a struggle, the woman’s arm was cut, the statement said. The armed man then forced her to drive him to a rural area of Rock Island County.

Once they stopped, the victim – who had a concealed carry permit – was able to get to her firearm, according to Griffin’s statement. The armed man then ran off and the victim drove herself to the hospital, where police were then called.

The investigation led to the arrest of 61-year-old Floyd R. May, the statement said. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault. He was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $550,000 bond.