Iowa Supreme Court travels to Davenport to hear appeal in Scott County case

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa’s highest court of law left its home in Des Moines to hear its first ever case in the Quad Cities.

Davenport Central High School played host to the Iowa Supreme Court Judges in town to hear arguments in an appeal from a Scott County drug case.

The court has been traveling to a different city in Iowa for the past six years to give citizens the chance to see justice served.

The Justices will spend Friday visiting area high schools.