Iowa Dept. of Justice says no criminal charges are “justified or warranted” against two officers involved in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa– After a thorough investigation, the Iowa Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General has found that the use of deadly force against Marquis Jones was warranted, and no criminal charges are “justified or warranted” against the two officers involved.

On Sunday, October 1st, Jones was pulled over for a traffic stop at S. 9th and Vine Street in Burlington by Officers Chris Chiprez and Josh Riffel.

They weren’t able to pull the car over until they reached the 600 block of Maple Street. That’s where Officer Chiprez fired his gun, police said. Jones was shot in the chest, brought to Great River Medical Center, and pronounced dead.

Now, the Iowa Dept. of Justice says “any death at the hands of law enforcement is tragic and regrettable,” but that sometimes “police officers are placed in untenable positions by persons they encounter.”

They conclude, “Marquis Jones left Officer Chiprez no other alternative than to shoot under the circumstances.”

Police have still not said why they pulled Jones over, but his mom says there was a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation.

This is a developing story. We will release more information as it becomes available.