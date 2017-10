Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man serving a life term for murder has died at an Iowa corrections facility.

The Iowa Corrections Department says Robert Jean Robinson was pronounced dead a little before 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. He was 74.

The department says he'd been serving a life term for a first-degree murder in Clinton County. Authorities say he killed a car dealer, Tom Tague.

Robinson's sentence began in July 1999.