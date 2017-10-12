Community ‘painted rocks’ game spreads to fire safety group

“The Painted Rock Game” is spreading and more and more communities around the Quad Cities are joining in.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Eastern Iowa Fireground got in on the game and they shared a picture of their rock contribution on Facebook… here’s how the game works:

You paint a rock and then hide it somewhere in your community for others to find. Simple, right?

The rock designed by Eastern Iowa Fireground was hidden somewhere in Des Moines county. “If you find it let us know!” read their Facebook post.

A Muscatine, Iowa resident started the game in her community back in May as a fun project for her family and friends, according to a report by the Muscatine Journal.

Here are some Facebook groups that can either help you play along or inspire you to start in your community: