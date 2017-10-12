× Fire Department Chief Mike Hayman has passed away

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fire Marshal Mike Hayman with the Davenport Fire Department has passed away.

The Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters confirmed his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 12th.

“It is with deepest regret to announce the passing of Davenport Fire Department Chief Mike Hayman. RIP Brother, We’ll take it from here!” the post read.

Davenport Communications Director Jennifer Nahra confirmed the news in a media release later Thursday afternoon.

Nahra wrote that Hayman passed away after “suffering a serious medical issue” overnight.

“He was a loyal friend, dedicated firefighter and remarkable husband and proud family man,” Nahra wrote. “To say he will be missed, is an understatement.”

Hayman was a 33-year-veteran of the Department,