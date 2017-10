Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Emergency crews responded to a house on fire in the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Avenue in Rock Island Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters helped to save a man who was crawling out of one of the home's second-story windows.

According to WQAD's Megan Noe, crews were able to put out the blaze and there were no reported injuries.