BURLINGTON, Iowa — In a post on Facebook, the Burlington Police Department warns of counterfeit $100 bills being used at local businesses.

According to the post, all of the bills have the same serial number.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for distributing the counterfeit money is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

You can see the full Facebook post below.