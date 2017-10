× “Copycat” threat closes Iowa school for second day in a row

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — School officials in Knoxville were forced to close schools early on Thursday after receiving threats for the second day in a row.

A message was found on a bathroom wall inside Knoxville High School on Wednesday, followed by a “copycat” note discovered by police at the Knoxville Middle School on Thursday.

According to police, the threats are not credible.

School will open as scheduled on Friday with additional security.