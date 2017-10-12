CHEF SCOTT Citrus Linguini with Lobster Claws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to go classy... but not too classy!

"You know every once in awhile I like to go upscale," declares Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College.

It's time to make Citrus Linguini with Lobster Claws.

"It can be a little intimidating getting the meat out of the lobster claw," Chef Scott admits.

He uses a cloth that he lays over the lobster claw, then hits it repeatedly with a kitchen mallet.

"We're just going to give a nice, little tap to the claw, just to break them free."

1. Pull the tendon out and break the shell apart (about three claws per serving)

2. Add 2 Tbsp butter to a frying pan

3. In a pot, cook linguini al dente (firm to the tooth)

4. Add asparagus spears to frying pan with small pieces of Jalapeno

5. Add 1 Tbsp of powdered garlic

6. Add 1 Tbsp of Parmesan cheese

7. Mix

8. Stir in lobster claws

9. Cut, squeeze half of an orange into the pan

10. Cut, squeeze half a lemon into the pan

11. Add 1/2 cup linguini per person

12. Stir and increase burner to a high heat for the last two minutes

13. Finish with 1 cup heavy cream

14. Add more Parmesan

15. Continue stirring for three more minutes

"I like to serve this with crunchy bread," says Chef Scott.

"This is a a meal fit for a king, or a queen. Enjoy!"