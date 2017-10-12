× Can you spot the yellow M&M in this candy corn?

The debate about whether candy corn is delicious or disgusting will probably never go away, but one thing anyone can do is have a little fin with it.

Amazon posted a picture of the treat asking if you can spot the yellow M&M among all the candy corn.

The post has been creating quite a buzz online as many are challenged by the question.

Can you spot the yellow M&M?

It’s hard to focus your eyes on the picture as there are a bunch of yellow ends to the candy corn.

If you were unable to locate the yellow M&M or just enjoy spoilers keep reading….

WARNING SPOILERS BELOW

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________