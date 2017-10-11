× We Need YOUR Questions for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

It’s something almost everyone can do – for free – and it can save a lot of lives.

On Thursday, October 19th, we are having “Breakfast With…” the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center live on Good Morning Quad Cities.

We’re going to talk to leaders at the MVRBC about why this time of year is the best time to donate blood, why it’s so important to our community and communities across the country, and walk you through the process in case you’ve never donated before.

If you have any questions/comments for MVRBC, fill out the form below:

This “Breakfast With…” comes after a special in-studio interview with Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a visit with Augustana College’s President, sitting down with the Vice President of Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus, visiting the newest residence hall at the University of Iowa, and learning about the progress of a huge project for Scott Community College.

To see all our “Breakfast With…” conversations, click here.