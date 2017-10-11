Plans to rebuild Jimmy’s Pizza Lounge in the works after massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATAGA, Illinois-- After a devastating fire destroyed the only pizzeria in Wataga Illinois, the owners of Jimmy’s Pizza say they hope to start rebuilding next month.

“We have a great project manager and we have good people that we are going to be working with us… It will get going but I have to learn to be a little bit more patient about it,” says Jimmy’s Pizza co-owner, Debra McCormick.

Related: Owners of Jimmy's Pizza Lounge look to rebuild after fire wrecks restaurant

Wataga is about 10 miles northeast from Galesburg, the space where the pizzeria once stood is now an empty lot, after the electrical fire in June.

A design for the new Jimmy’s Pizza is already on paper, which includes a bigger kitchen and a new location for the bar.

Although crews have not started working on the remodel, McCormick can already picture it.

“On the back wall, there will be a waitress station, which we didn`t have before… and right behind that we`ll have a beautiful kitchen,” she says.

Rebuilding the restaurant will cost more than $300,000.

McCormick says she hopes to reopen next May.