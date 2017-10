Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- There's a new effort in Iowa City to encourage drivers to fix their burned out headlights or taillights.

Beginning this week, if an officer pulls you over in Iowa City for a bad light, he or she may just give you a voucher to get the light replaced. The vouchers aren't openly available to the public and officers can only give them out at their discretion.

The program is a community policing project so it's being paid for using forfeiture funds.