New Iowa coalition blames Tyson for pollution of waterways

IOWA — A new watchdog group is blaming one of Iowa’s biggest corporations for pollution in the state’s waterways over the past few decades.

Made up of 20 groups from around the state, the “Clean it Up Tyson Coalition” announced its creation today.

The coalition says Tyson is polluting Iowa waterways with animal waste runoff, while promoting irresponsible grain production to feed those animals.

Tyson responded by saying that cleaning up waterways is not an issue that can be fixed by just one company. The company also said it’s collaborating with public interest groups and trade associations to improve how it operates.