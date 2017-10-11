The Quad City Mallards held their annual media day. Phil Axtell is ready for his first full season as head coach of the Mallards with several new faces and plenty of familiar faces.
Mallards prepared for their 21st season
-
Texas shelter dogs searching for homes in the QC after Hurricane Harvey
-
Bettendorf Volleyball set for showdown with Assumption
-
Bees eager to bounce back in 2017
-
Man who says he was blinded in eye by foul ball sues Cubs
-
Illinois teams start practicing amid school funding stalemate
-
-
Ready for the Emmys? What to know before TV’s biggest night
-
Alleman wins two duals at RI Tennis Invite
-
Full list of everything coming (and going) on Netflix in October
-
Davenport Central excited for new season
-
Orion opens season with win over Hall
-
-
United Township falls to 1-1 on the season
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman FB, Bettendorf VB, Trump vs NFL, FCA
-
Community rallies around 9-year-old with rare form of brain cancer, makes his baseball dreams come true