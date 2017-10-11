Brad Underwood is ready for his first season as the new Illinois Basketball Coach. Illinois opens the season against Southern on November 11th, 2017.
Illinois and Brad Underwood ready tip off season
-
Western Illinois Football ready for the season
-
Illinois Football has several freshman ready to make an impact
-
CHEF SCOTT: Braised Belgian Pheasant
-
Illini eye early season goal
-
Morrison Football ready for turnaround season
-
-
Mallards prepared for their 21st season
-
Illinois conservation police keeping an eye out for illegal harvest of wild ginseng
-
Toys for Tots seeking warehouse space for Christmas season
-
Iowa’s Matt Vandeberg excited to be back on the field
-
Wilton Football ready to take next step in 2017
-
-
Illinois to stop playing ‘war chant’ music at games
-
Illinois reports first human West Nile virus death of year
-
Illinois-based companies and crews to help in Puerto Rico