Halloween Trick or Treat Times
Illinois
Annawan: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dixon: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
East Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Milan: On Halloween — No specified time
Orion: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Port Byron: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Iowa
Bettendorf: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Blue Grass: Sunday, October 29th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinton: On Halloween — No specified time
Davenport: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Durant: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Walcott: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for a list of events around the Quad Cities.
This is an incomplete list of Trick-or-Treat times in the QC area. Don’t see your city? Email us: news@wqad.com