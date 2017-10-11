× Halloween Trick or Treat Times

Illinois

Annawan: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dixon: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

East Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Milan: On Halloween — No specified time

Orion: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Port Byron: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Iowa

Bettendorf: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Blue Grass: Sunday, October 29th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinton: On Halloween — No specified time

Davenport: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Durant: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Walcott: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This is an incomplete list of Trick-or-Treat times in the QC area. Don’t see your city? Email us: news@wqad.com