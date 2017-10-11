× Dry for now… Timing out the next round of rainfall

Clouds outside have hung around as scheduled keeping temperatures in check throughout the day with temperatures just reaching the 60 degree mark.

Cloud cover will hang around for the rest of the night. But given the moist-laden air and little wind, patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Except overnight lows to only dip around the lower 50s.

That leads us into Thursday and another cloudy day with drizzle possible in spots. Once again temperatures will remain in check with highs just over the 60 degree mark.

Skies will be brighter and much warmer on Friday with daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Take advantage of that day because conditions will get soggy once again on Saturday as another system pulls in from the west. Showers along with a few embedded thunderstorm will have plenty of gulf moisture to work with resulting in rainfall amounts between 1 to 2 inches. Fortunately, you do dry out on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here