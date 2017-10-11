Davenport students attend Rotary Youth Harvest Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's cooler weather was the perfect backdrop for some Davenport students who got to spend their day at The Pride of the Wapsi pumpkin patch.

It was all part of the Rotary Youth Harvest Party, thrown every year by the Davenport and North Scott Rotary Clubs.

The clubs bus the students to the pumpkin patch, where they get to spend the day participating in activities like roasting marshmallows and picking out pumpkins.

This year's party was the biggest for attendance with anywhere from 250 to 300 students expected to attend.