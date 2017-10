Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The Rhythm casino barge is now gone from the Davenport riverfront but it's left behind a bit of a mess for the city to clean up.

A mess costing a little more than $200,000 dollars.

The city approved to get rid of all the concrete left behind like the sidewalks, parking lot, and driveways.

They will now start asking for bids from contractors.

Once the area is cleared it will make room for parks.

City leaders say they want the public's input and ideas for that space.