Watch Stormtrack Live: Rainy and windy day ahead

Rain will overspread the area during the morning hours with pockets of heavy rain likely for the afternoon and evening. Weather models show more than an inch of rain is possible, mainly falling during the afternoon and evening hours today.

While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, strong storms and severe weather are not anticipated today. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat, mainly for the afternoon commute. Rain will wind down during the overnight hours and into the wee hours of Wednesday. Cloudy skies will continue for most of the day Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen