× Rain forces delay to start of Cubs-Nationals playoff tilt

CHICAGO – Persistent rain in the Chicago area has pushed back the planned start time for the start of National League Divisional Series Game 4 between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals.

MLB has shared today's #NLDS Game 4 will be delayed due to forecasted inclement weather. We'll share additional updates as possible. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 10, 2017

Per the Cubs, Game 4 of the NLDS between the Cubs and Nationals will be delayed due to approaching bad weather. @WGNNews — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 10, 2017

A revised start time has not been announced yet. We will update it when we know.

The game is set to be broadcast on TBS.