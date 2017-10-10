BREAKING: Two separate semi incidents on I-80 this morning

Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious semi crash and rollover on Interstate 80 in Scott County. I-80 westbound was closed for several hours leaving travelers stranded in the area.
As of 4:30 a.m., Ashley Lewis tells News 8 she's been sitting on westbound I-80 near the incident for two hours. "I’m behind a semi so I’m not sure what is going on, and I certainly hope everyone is okay, but it’s getting a bit frustrating." Around the same time Blake Dowell says "I take Wisconsin Avenue which is the overpass right after the wreck and could see some of the accident. There is a semi laying over on its side, facing the wrong way across both westbound lanes."
No word on the condition of the driver in the semi rollover.
In what appears to be a separate incident, the eastbound ramp at Northwest Boulevard was closed due to a semi that caught fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.