BREAKING: Two separate semi incidents on I-80 this morning

Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious semi crash and rollover on Interstate 80 in Scott County. I-80 westbound was closed for several hours leaving travelers stranded in the area.

As of 4:30 a.m., Ashley Lewis tells News 8 she's been sitting on westbound I-80 near the incident for two hours. "

No word on the condition of the driver in the semi rollover.

In what appears to be a separate incident, the eastbound ramp at Northwest Boulevard was closed due to a semi that caught fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.