Truck driver killed in single vehicle accident in Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, Whiteside County deputies responded to the area of Prophet Road and Riverdale Road in Rock Falls for reports of a single vehicle traffic crash.

Upon an investigation, it was determined that an International semi-truck traveling eastbound had driven off the roadway and hit a utility pole before continuing several hundred feet and coming to a stop in a cornfield.

The driver was identified as Michael A. Kneww, 61, or New Windsor, Ill.

Kness was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department, Sterling and Rock Falls Fire Departments, CGH EMS, and the City of Rock Falls Electrical Department.