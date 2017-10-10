× Rainfall to end overnight… Drying out for the rest of the work week

The rain has been widespread across the viewing area this afternoon and will continue to do such through most of the night as well. Rainfall still expected to be pretty decent with amounts totaling between a half and an inch and a half.

By Wednesday, the system responsible for this rain-cooled air will leave behind plenty of broken cloudiness throughout with daytime highs around the low to mid 60s.

A few clouds will even linger into Thursday before sunshine takes over on Friday. Temperatures near 70 on Thursday will be replaced with highs approaching 80 on Friday.

Unfortunately, the trend breaks down by the weekend as rainfall returns on Saturday before drying out on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here