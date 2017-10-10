The Lady Lancers bests Assumption in 5 games to pick up big conference win.
North Scott edges Assumption in in MAC Volleyball showdown
-
Full coverage of Assumptions win over North Scott
-
Score Preview – North Scott has new names ready to take over
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
North Scott races past Davenport Central
-
Assumption rolls to 1st district win
-
-
Assumption volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Lady Lancers open postseason with win
-
Score Preview- Assumption focuses on Quality over Quantity in 2017
-
Quad City schools challenging students to miss fewer than five days
-
Lancers, Blue Devils honor veterans before doubleheader split
-
-
Assumption cruises into State Title game
-
Assumption Softball punches ticket back to Fort Dodge
-
North Scott wins their 5th straight game