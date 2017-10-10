× Moline Police respond to the scene of a truck flipped in a ditch

MOLINE — Moline Police responded to reports of a truck flipped on its side in a ditch on Tuesday night.

The incident took place on 16th Street near 39th Avenue, next to Sexton Ford in Moline.

The pickup truck rolled over with the driver and a passenger still inside. Police had to break the windshield to get the driver out.

Officials said the extraction was difficult because of the rain and drainage moving through the ditch but there were no major injuries reported.