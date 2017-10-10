Mid-County running back overcomes leg injury, returns to the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mid-County football team is four-three on the season, and running back Brett Woodside is a big reason why.

The senior is having a sensational season, but it's what Woodside has overcome last season that makes his story even more special.

Woodside suffered a compound break of both his tibula and fibula. Mid-County didn't win another game in 2016, while his teaamates struggled Brett got right to work.

Woodside was mentally ready to tackle the long road to recovery, but physically the hard work was just starting.

Trough the entire process, Woodside had just one goal in mind, and he wasn't afraid to share it. Game one against A-Town, Brett made good on that promise; he was back and playing at a high level.