An Iowa bone marrow donor finally got the chance to meet the little girl she helped save.

Leah Carroll, who has a rare blood disease and has spent more than a year in the hospital, went viral because a video of her singing in a California hospital.

Last year, she received a bone marrow donation from Holly Robinson, a high school teacher in Iowa City. Through a fundraiser last week, the pair finally got to meet.

Robinson says she plans on staying in touch with Leah in the future.