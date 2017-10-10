× How you could win $50,000 eating OREO Cookies

OREO Cookie fans have the chance to win $50,000 by guessing the flavor of the new Mystery OREO Cookies.

You can submit your guess here, and enter for your chance to win the $50,000 Grand Prize. There are also five $10,000 First Prize winners.

On the contest form, it notes that there is no purchase necessary to enter the contest. The contest is open to residents all over the United States, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. You do have to be 18 or older to play.

The contest ends at 11:50 p.m. on November 30th.