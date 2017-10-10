× Henderson County deputies investigate the death of an Illinois man found at home

CARMAN, Illinois — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a deceased male on Tuesday, October 10.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Steven Haynes, the man was found at a home in the 1000th block of Township Road in Carman, Ill. Once on scene, deputies identified the man as Rex A. Mynatt, 87, of Carman.

Illinois State Police and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies are handling it as a death investigation.