Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALCOTT, Iowa -- A grain bin dryer caught on fire early Tuesday, morning in Walcott.

Fire crews said they have a 50-foot ladder, but were waiting on a taller one from Davenport.

The fire started around 6:20 a.m. There have been no reported injuries.

A Walcott resident, Forest Burk, got video of the fire as it progressed.