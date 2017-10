Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program for people in an emergency.

The new Text to 911 program allows cell phone users to simply text police in an emergency, giving anyone in trouble a silent way to get help.

As of now, roughly 90% of the state's emergency call centers can implement the program. The remaining centers will be set up to do the same by the end of the year.