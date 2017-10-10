× Girl Scout troop earns Bronze Award for improving school garden

BETTENDORF — A Girl Scouts troop has earned their Bronze award, thanks to the community service of two members. Bronze is the highest award a troop of 4th and 5th graders can earn.

Isabelle Ryan and Katelyn Morris worked together to improve the garden at Pleasant View Elementary School.

“We started this project to lift school spirit and make the world a little bit brighter,” said Ryan and Morris.

The girls partnered with the school and Lowe’s Home Improvement to improve the garden. They used donated supplies to refurbish all the pots in the garden and ended up working a total of 21 hours.

They planned to plant new flowers come next spring.

Girl Scouts must do the following to earn a Bronze Award:

Work as a team

Explore the community

Make a plan

Put the plan in motion

Spread the word

Complete at least 20 hours of working for project