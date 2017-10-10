Election ballot set for Davenport’s Sixth Ward vacancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The stage is set for November's election to fill Davenport's Sixth Ward City Council seat.

There were five candidates on the ballot for Tuesday's primary. The candidates were Rich Clewell, Dale Gilmour, Ben Jobgen, Sean Liddell, and Chris Webster.

Clewell, School Board VP, topped the list with 34% of the vote, followed by Liddell, former Moline alderman, who took 27% of the vote. They will face each other in November.

Just one vote separated Gilmour (14.4%) and Jobgen (14.5%), while Webster rounded out the list with 9.9%.

Tuesday's primary saw an 8.5% voter turnout.

Former Alderman Gene Meeker returned to the council to temporarily fill the seat after Jeff Justin relocated to Florida in July.