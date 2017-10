Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Quad City area residents won't need to travel far to see the Polar Express this holiday season.

The City of Davenport's Parks Department is preparing for winter by bringing the famed train to life.

The Polar Express is expected to be completed this week and painted by Thanksgiving. It will be on display at the Holiday Light and Poinsettia Display at the Vander Veer Park Conservatory in December.