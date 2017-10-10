Burglary suspect calls to admit responsibility after seeing surveillance video online

CLINTON, Iowa — After sharing video of a burglary at the Hop & Shop, Clinton police said that the suspect called and admitted to being responsible for the burglary.

On their Facebook page, the Clinton Police Department said they first posted the burglary video around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5th. The suspect called about six hours later, saying he had watched the video.

“The suspect provided details of the burglary not released to the public corroborating his confession,” read the Facebook post.

Police did not say who the suspect was. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and they are still processing evidence.