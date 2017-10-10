× Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois drops three OSF hospitals, adds UnityPoint Health – Methodist

PEORIA, Illinois — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois announced plans to drop three OSF Healthcare hospitals from it’s PPO network.

Saint Francis Medical Center, in Peoria, Saint Anthony Medical Center, in Rockford, and St. Mary Medical Center, in Galesburg, will no longer be a part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ PPO plans, effective January 1, 2018.

According to a release issued by OSF Healthcare on Tuesday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield PPO plans will only be able to access care at hospitals owned by OSF Healthcare using out-of-network benefits. The one exception is Saint Anthony’s Health Center, located in Alton, which will remain in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois PPO network.

“OSF Healthcare is an accountable care organization committed to population health, which is achieved through ensuring patientshave access to the full resources of its integrated health care delivery system,” said Randy Billings, OSF HealthCare senior vice president of population health. “By eliminating three of our hospitals from its network, Blue Cross and Blue Shield eliminates important referral centers and patient access to nearby specialty care – including our children’s hospital.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois issued the following statement regarding the decision:

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is committed to our members, our group customers, as well as the communities we serve. Our current PPO and BlueChoice contracts with St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford and St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, each a part of the Order of St. Francis Healthcare System (OSF), no longer serve BCBSIL’s aim to continue to broaden our members’ access to network providers and further enhance our network and product offerings. Our mission is to continue to provide access to quality, cost-effective healthcare in Illinois. That includes creating and designing networks that balance access and affordability of care. We are open to continuing contract discussions with the goal of reaching an agreement that benefits our members and customers.”

But while Blue Cross and Blue Shield dropped three OSF options, they added a UnityPoint Health option.

UnityPoint Health – Methodist will join the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois PPO Network, effective January 1, 2018.

Methodist joins UnityPoint Health – Proctor, UnityPoint Health – Pekin, and UnityPoint Health’s physician clinics and home care services, which are already part of the BCBSIL PPO Network.

“Additional choices help bring down the cost of high-quality care,” said Debbie Simon, Regional CEO of UnityPoint Health. “Adding Methodist to this network provides a new option for people across the region.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois members may direct concerns or benefit plan inquiries to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Customer Service at (800) 538-8833.