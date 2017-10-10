Black Hawk Education Center crowns Homecoming King and Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- It was a crowning moment for two students today.

The Black Hawk Area Special Education Center crowned their Homecoming King and Queen at a school assembly.

Charlie Etheridge and Shannon Baker were voted King and Queen. The entire graduating class of seven students made up the Royal Court.

Shannon enjoys scary movies, while Charlie likes to play board games, but the pair can agree on one thing...

Their love for Taylor Swift.

The couple plans on dancing to Taylor Swift at their Homecoming dance this Friday.