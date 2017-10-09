× Widespread showers will create a cool and gray Tuesday

Hopefully you enjoyed the warm sunshine today, because it won’t be lasting much longer. As for tonight, we’ll see some cloud cover build in from the south. A few showers will manage to squeeze in before daybreak tomorrow with lows in the mid 50s.

The bulk of the rain will arrive through Tuesday afternoon as a low pressure system passes to our southeast. Widespread showers and a few storms are likely through the day, and a breeze from the northeast will keep us cool. Highs will only manage to get around 60 in the Quad Cities.

The rain will continue through Tuesday night, and a few showers will linger on Wednesday morning. Highs will still be in the 60s.

We’ll warm back up by Thursday and Friday as the sunshine returns. We’ll be near 70 on Thursday and near 80 by Friday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham