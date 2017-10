× Watch Live: Denver area getting smacked with snow

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Denver Metro area Monday with 4-8 inches of snow expected. Up to a foot is possible in the higher elevations west of the city.

Residents are taking it in stride. It was 80 degrees in the Denver area on Saturday. Snowfall is coming today with temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday.

Here’s a look at airport arrivals and departures.



Click here for airport delays from the FAA, nationwide.