Trio of teens arrested in connection with Sunday robbery and shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport and one Rock Island teens were arrested on multiple charges following a robbery involving shots-fired the night of Sunday, Oct. 8, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1100 block of W. 3rd St. just before 11 p.m. Sunday. On scene, witnesses said they were shot at and robbed and offered police suspect descriptions and a description of the vehicle used in the robbery.

Police located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of 17th and Marquette streets and successfully performed a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle after a short chase. After the vehicle came to a stop near Myrtle and 12th Streets, three teens were arrested.

A 13-year-old Davenport male was charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree theft and felony eluding. A 14-year-old Davenport male was charged with 1st degree robbery and 1st degree theft. A 12-year-old Rock Island male was charged with 1st degree robbery and 1st degree theft.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.