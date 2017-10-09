NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Halloween Crafting With Keurig K-Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wanted to find a way to reuse all those empty Keurig K-Cups? You can't always recycle them, but you can UPCYCLE them!

On Friday, October 6th, Tami Finely from Make It Yours Upcycle Center in Welton, Iowa returned to WQAD News 8 for our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment on News 8 at 11am. She showed Jesyka Dereta and Jonathan Ketz how to turn an empty k-cup into something perfect for Halloween! Check out what they did by clicking the video above and see if they "Nailed It Or Failed It" in the video below:

"Make It Yours Upcycle Center" is located just a half hour straight north of the Quad Cities. The center takes unwanted, donated items and shows people how to reduce, reuse, and recycle them in unique ways. To learn more and see what classes they offer, click here.