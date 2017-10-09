× Missing Moline woman last seen on Sept. 27

MOLINE, Illinois — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 34-year-old Moline woman last seen on Sept. 27.

Kayla Ruebling was reported missing by family. She was last seen on Sept. 27 when she told friends she was traveling to Las Vegas. She has not had any contact with friends or family since then, according to Moline Police.

Ruebling is described as 5’6″ tall and 135 pounds. In the picture accompanying the missing person alert, she is shown to have bright pink dyed hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.