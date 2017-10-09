Middle school student struck by car while riding bike to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A middle school student who was struck by a car while riding his bike to school the morning of Monday, Oct. 9 suffered only minor injuries, Moline police say.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and 11th Avenue, near John Deere Middle School.

According to police the bike rider was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police did not say whether the driver was issued a citation or what caused the accident.